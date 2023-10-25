LA Times Today: Pregnant homeless women see hope in street medicine
From big cities to our smallest towns, homelessness has become a feature of the California landscape with nearly one third of the unhoused in the nation living here.
People experiencing homelessness often live with addiction, mental illness and squalid conditions, but for women, there’s another dangerous risk: pregnancy.
Angela Hart is a senior correspondent for KFF Health News, and she wrote about a street medicine program that is providing a measure of hope to women that are pregnant and addicted.
