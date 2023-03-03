LA Times Today: Leaving prison for many means homelessness and overdose. California hopes for change

California’s inmates leaving prisons and jails could soon have a greater chance of success beyond bars.



A long standing federal rule that prevented Medicaid coverage of the incarcerated will be waived in the Golden State, allowing treatment for physical and mental conditions, including addiction, for adults and juveniles.



L.A. Times mental health reporter Lila Seidman explained why this rule changing could be life-changing.