LA Times Today: San Gabriel Valley’s newest park on site of former landfill

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Puente Hills Landfill, which used to be the nation’s largest trash heap, is set to become the first regional park L.A. County has created in 30 years.



L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa joined us to explain how and when this long-awaited transformation will begin.