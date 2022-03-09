LA Times Today: Rare daisy clings to existence near a California gold mine

A rare daisy and a plan for land development is the David versus Goliath story blooming in the southern Inyo Mountains near Death Valley National Park.



L.A. Times staff reporter Louis Sahagún made a trip to see this little yellow flower and joined us to talk about the folks protecting it.