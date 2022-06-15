LA Times Today: Column: For years, I Anglicized my Mexican last name. Now, I reclaim it

Many children of immigrants are finding ways to reclaim their cultural past through things like cooking or embracing their native language.



L.A. Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero still found another way — by reclaiming her Mexican last name after years of Anglicizing it.