LA Times Today: The amazing story of Reggie, L.A.’s celebrity alligator
Before Grumpy Cat, Doug the Pug, and P-22 became viral celebrity animals, there was Reggie the alligator.
Reggie first appeared in L.A.’s Lake Machado in 2005, drawing hundreds of people to the shores hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious reptile.
Fifteen years after he was finally captured, L.A. Times staff writer Corinne Purtill wrote about where Reggie is now.
