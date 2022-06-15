LA Times Today: The amazing story of Reggie, L.A.’s celebrity alligator

Before Grumpy Cat, Doug the Pug, and P-22 became viral celebrity animals, there was Reggie the alligator.



Reggie first appeared in L.A.’s Lake Machado in 2005, drawing hundreds of people to the shores hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious reptile.



Fifteen years after he was finally captured, L.A. Times staff writer Corinne Purtill wrote about where Reggie is now.