LA Times Today: Inside Native Americans’ fight to rename Squaw Valley

Squaw Creek, Squaw Hollow, Squaw Peak...



The word “squaw” was used by white settlers in the naming of at least 100 California locations—despite its derogatory meaning for Native Americans.



In Squaw Valley, between Fresno and Kings Canyon National Park, a debate between Native Americans and a county supervisor is brewing over the renaming of the area.



Reporter Lila Seidman explains the word’s history and where it stands today.