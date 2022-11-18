LA Times Today: The Rose Bowl celebrates its 100th birthday

The Rose Bowl is the latest iconic Los Angeles venue to celebrate its 100th birthday.



The Pasadena stadium has hosted countless football games, concerts, and flea markets since it opened in 1922.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison took a trip down Rose Bowl memory lane.



