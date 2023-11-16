LA Times Today: Californians who need help paying for ’round-the-clock home care are stuck on a state waitlist
Thousands of Californians who need help paying for round-the-clock medical care are stuck on a state waitlist as medical bills mount.
Adults and children with disabilities can get Medicaid benefits for at-home care, but the state benefit has maxed out for the yea, leaving families with few options.
L.A. Times public health reporter Emily Alpert Reyes brought Lisa McRee the details.
