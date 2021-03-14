The long haul: How one woman went from patient to patient advocate

“What I’ve learned is that I have the power to save my own life, and I actually have the power to help people save theirs,” says Chimére Smith of her 12-month battle against COVID-19. Smith is one of tens of thousands of so-called “long-haul” patients in this country, who continue to experience symptoms months after contracting the coronavirus. During the course of her illness, Smith, a middle-school English teacher, has devoted time to raising awareness and helping other long haulers get the attention they need from their doctors.



Smith is featured in a special episode of Second Opinion, a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.