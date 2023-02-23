LA Times Today: Eszett is closing, but in its place opens Silver Lake’s new lesbian wine bar

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

According to the Lesbian Bar Project, there were 200 or so lesbian bars across the country in 1980. That number has dwindled to fewer than 25 today. And there were none in L.A.



But when the owners of Silver Lake’s Eszett decided to close down their restaurant last fall, the general manager had an inspiration: She and her colleague would take over the space and turn it into L.A.’s newest, and only, brick and mortar sapphic bar.