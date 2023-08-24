LA Times Today: A teacher shortage is stressing rural California schools
In the upper-east corner of northern California, in rural Modoc County, a shortage of teachers is creating a serious problem for its school district.
L.A. Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts covers California and told Lisa McRee why it’s so difficult to recruit teachers to take jobs in shrinking small towns even when the pay is good and the living is affordable.
