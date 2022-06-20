LA Times Today: Homeless count up 10% in San Diego County

When it comes to the homeless crisis in California’s cities, we often talk about Los Angeles and San Francisco...but San Diego?



A new study of the homeless there shows the population has exploded in certain areas of that county during the pandemic. Gary Warth of the San Diego Union-Tribune joined us with the details.