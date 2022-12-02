LA Times Today: How San Diego achieved surprising success housing homeless people

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As you know California has one of the worst homelessness problems in the country. Last year, the federal government unveiled an emergency voucher program to help, but Los Angeles and San Francisco have less than 50 percent of those vouchers in use.



In San Diego, it’s been a totally different story. They are making great progress with 100% of the vouchers in use.



L.A. Times staff writer Anumita Kaur has written about it and joined L.A. Times Today with more.