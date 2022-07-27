LA Times Today: The rivalry between L.A. and San Francisco has a clear winner

USC vs. UCLA, Shake Shack vs. In-n-Out, Dodgers vs. Giants — California has its fair share of rivalries.



But the one of the longest face-offs in the state is between the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the rivalry between California’s biggest cities and declared a winner.



Here’s what Patt says.