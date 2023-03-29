LA Times Today: California to transform San Quentin prison with Scandinavian ideas, rehab focus

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

San Quentin is the oldest prison in California and has housed some of the most notorious inmates over the years. It’s still the state’s only death row for male inmates.



But Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced big changes and a new vision for San Quentin.



L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria explained how the European-based reform model is already having a big impact on other prisons in America.