LA Times Today: Survivor of Saugus shooting uses her experience to bring change

The scourge of gun violence continues. And every new report of a mass shooting brings back traumatic memories for Mia Tretta.



In November 2019, Mia was a freshman at Saugus High School when a gunman walked in and opened fire. Two students were killed. Mia was one of the wounded.



L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria has written about Mia and her fight for gun control. Anita and Mia joined L.A. Times Today with more.



And a warning — there are some graphic images.