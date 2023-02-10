LA Times Today: These scuba divers pulled over 25,000 pounds of trash out of Lake Tahoe — and counting

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last year, divers with “Clean Up the Lake” pulled over 25,000 pounds of trash from the depths of Lake Tahoe and that was just the beginning.



Since then, the organization has done several more clean-ups and launched new outreach programs.



Colin West is the founder of “Clean Up the Lake.”