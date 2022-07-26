LA Times Today: Should thousands of homeless people move into the landmark L.A. Sears building?

A plan to move 10,000 homeless people into the former iconic Sears building in Boyle Heights did not go over well with some residents at a recent community meeting.



L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa explained the difference of opinion regarding proposed plans for a new Los Angeles Life Rebuilding Center.