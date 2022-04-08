LA Times Today: Can a giant, empty Sears building help solve homelessness in Los Angeles?

When Sears shut down its catalog business in 1992, its 1.6 million square-foot, Boyle Heights distribution center was no longer needed.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano explained why a Los Angeles developer who once planned to transform it into an office space complex decided to scrap that idea and turn it into a campus that will better the lives of the unhoused.