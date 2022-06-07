LA Times Today: A 2022 L.A. County sheriff’s race guide

When Alex Villanueva was elected sheriff in 2018, he was able to appeal to many liberal Democratic voters.



But after years of turmoil, clashes with county supervisors and allegations of cover-ups, Villanueva may not be able to count on that support in tomorrow’s primary election.



He’s facing eight other challengers.



Alene Tchekmedyian covers the sheriff’s department for the L.A. Times.