LA Times Today: Sheriff-elect Robert Luna faces big challenges post-Villanueva

Last month, Robert Luna was sworn in as L.A. County’s new sheriff, replacing former sheriff Alex Villanueva.



Since then, Luna has hit the ground running, meeting with county leaders and ushering in a new era for the sheriff’s department.