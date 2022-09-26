LA Times Today: 75 years ago, slavery case in Coronado riveted the nation

The Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery in the United States was ratified on December 6, 1865.



Despite that fact, forced labor persisted well into the 20th century. Seventy-five years ago, the nation was gripped by the trial of a Coronado, California couple that were accused of enslaving a woman for decades.



John Wilkens is a feature writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune and he brought us the story.