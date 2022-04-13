LA Times Today: How a SoCal event producer will use her skills to help in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia could use chemical weapons in the port of Mariupol, where a Russian siege is believed to have killed thousands of trapped civilians.



According to the United Nations, more than 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the start of the invasion and another seven million are internally displaced.



As the refugee crisis grows, volunteers from around the globe are jumping in to provide aid, including one event planner from Southern California.



Cat Libor spoke to us shortly before leaving for the Ukraine border.