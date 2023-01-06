LA Times Today: South L.A. school teaches young learners to cultivate their green thumbs

Getting children to eat vegetables is a challenge as old as time. Research has shown that one strategy to entice kids to eat more greens is by cultivating their green thumbs with a school garden.



Islah Academy is a small community school in South L.A. that’s taking their young learners out of the classroom, and putting their hands into the soil.