LA Times Today: Southern California chef provides meals to Ukrainians fleeing violence

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Southern California chef Tim Kilcoyne is the director of chef operations of World Central Kitchen. He and his team were in Lviv, which had been considered relatively safe — until it was hit by Russian missiles this weekend.



He is just one of the hundreds of volunteers and World Central Kitchen staff who’ve provided more than three million meals and groceries to Ukrainians fleeing Russian violence within Ukraine and at food distribution sites in its neighboring countries.



It was at a site in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, that chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, welcomed President Joe Biden this weekend as Biden met with refugees.



In his speech to the world after that visit, Biden acknowledged World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian effort.



Before the weekend attack on Lviv, we spoke to chef Tim Kilcoyne about the group’s mission.