LA Times Today: She breaks records hunting underwater ‘ghosts’

Spearfishing became very popular in the 1930s and California’s pristine coastline makes it a haven for so many clubs.



One club in Southern California is the O.C. Spearos. It was established in 2010 and quickly became Orange County’s largest spearfishing and freediving club.



Mitsuki Hara is a member of the Spearos, and she’s been called one of the bright new faces of California spearfishing.