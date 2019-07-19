Man who ripped out rival’s eyeball in heated attack faces life in prison

A 39-year-old man was found guilty this week of ripping out another man’s eyeball and trying to tear out the man’s other eye in a 2018 attack inside a Bakersfield home, prosecutors said.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted Isaac Manuel Orozco of aggravated mayhem, attempted aggravated mayhem, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison at a hearing on Aug. 14, according to the Kern County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Orozco broke into a Bakersfield home on Oct. 1, 2018, and assaulted the people who lived there. The home in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue belonged to Orozco’s girlfriend, whom Orozco had discovered in bed with the man he ultimately mutilated, KGET in Bakersfield reported.

Orozco got on top of the man, who was lying face-down on the floor, grabbed his eye and ripped it out. He tried to pull out the man’s other eye but was not successful, prosecutors said.