Brush fire reported in Baldwin Hills as temperatures soar

A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Baldwin Hills amid a heat wave that was producing triple-digit temperatures.

The fire was reported about 1:10 p.m. at Kenneth Hahn Park in the 4900 block of La Brea Avenue. Los Angeles County firefighters worked to contain the 1-acre blaze, which produced smoke that was visible across the L.A. Basin. No structures were threatened.

Was driving home and saw the fire, it’s across the street from my house. (Reminds me that I need a fire extinguisher. ) #baldwinhills 40 firefighters and helicopter with water are fighting it pic.twitter.com/uW1gHNQyvd — sibylla nash (@starbabyla) July 24, 2019

Some of the week’s highest temperatures are expected Wednesday, with the mercury expected to top 100 degrees in Woodland Hills and the Santa Clarita Valley. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through 9 p.m. for the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the Inland Empire, warning of heat-related ailments from the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

On Wednesday, much of the Southland woke up to muggy and warm conditions. Overnight temperatures in downtown Los Angeles didn’t drop below 71 degrees, and Burbank hovered around 73 degrees, which is “pretty warm for an overnight low,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Downtown L.A. and Long Beach are expected to reach 90 degrees Wednesday, while Burbank could see the mercury hit 96. Temperatures are predicted to be only slightly higher than on Tuesday, but given the lack of an overnight cooldown, it will probably feel a hotter, Kittell said.

