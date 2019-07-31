Authorities review video that allegedly shows kidnapping suspect rapping about killing and burying a woman

Authorities are reviewing video appearing to show a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend rapping about killing and burying a woman and being sought by police.

In the obscenity-filled video, which was obtained by KTLA on Wednesday, the man — wearing a dark blazer and button down shirt — grabs a microphone and begins rapping.

“I killed my bitch and buried that bitch in the... dirt,” the man raps, using an expletive.

The TV station reported that the video was recorded Monday night — the same day police began looking for Robert Anthony Camou, 27, in connection to his girlfriend’s disappearance — during an open mic night at a bar in downtown Los Angeles. Sheriff’s officials could not immediately confirm those details, but said they were aware of the video and are trying to secure the original file.

Advertisement

“We want to make sure it’s unedited,” said Deputy Trina Schrader, a sheriff’s spokesperson. “If it’s edited, then in court people can poke holes in it.”

Camou’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, has not been found.

The search for Camou began Monday when, authorities allege, he assaulted Custer and led her against her will into the rear hatch of a Prius in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia. It was not clear if she had been injured, said sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund.

“These two have had a dating relationship for at least two years,” Hoglund said. “There have been numerous domestic violence incidents between them.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, police arrested Camou following a five-hour standoff that began shortly before 3 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles. An LAPD SWAT team used tear gas to draw Camou, who had been sleeping in a gray Toyota Prius parked near the intersection of Hill and 2nd streets, out of the vehicle, police said.

He appeared to be wearing the same dark blazer as the man in the video when police led him from the vehicle in handcuffs. Camou is being held without bail on a domestic violence warrant at the Monrovia Police Department, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and jail records.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.