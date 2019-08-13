Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Teen girl shot and killed in Lancaster

Lancaster map
(Los Angeles Times )
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2019
11:05 PM
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies believe that a teenage girl was shot and killed by her older brother Tuesday afternoon at their home in Lancaster.

About 5:30 p.m., deputies received a call to respond to the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Biddle said initial reports were that 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez shot his sister inside the bedroom he shares with her and another younger sibling.

“He was in possession of a handgun in the bedroom, and at one point, he pointed a handgun at one of his sisters, and his sister was shot,” Biddle said.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, a deputy told KTLA.

Biddle said detectives are interviewing the family to determine whether the incident was an accident.

Alvirez fled on foot with the gun, Biddle said.

“We just hope Eddie doesn’t hurt anybody else or hurt himself,” Biddle said. “We’re hopeful he will come and talk to us, or let us come and talk to him, or go to a sheriff’s station. His family has suffered enough tragedy.”

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
