LAUSD superintendent touts small increases in student achievement

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner touted gains in student achievement, rising graduation rates and lower absenteeism as “real progress” and evidence that the nation’s second-largest school district is making strides in his annual state-of-the-schools speech Thursday .

A school-year-over-school-year gain of 1.6 percentage points on state tests in English and 1.9 percentage points in math represent an upward pace that some experts regard as realistic and even commendable if they can be sustained over the long term. Graduation rates increased just under 1% and absenteeism is down by half a percentage point. In the biggest jump, 80% of high school juniors took the SAT college admissions test, up from 44% a year ago, thanks to the district providing free testing for all during the school day.

“We’re truly making real progress,” Beutner said before an audience of about 1,500 that was mostly administrators, but also included invited guests and dignitaries in what has become an annual event. “This is possible because of your leadership, your commitment and your passion.”

Beutner acknowledged that more needs to be accomplished. He said that 56% of students still fall below proficiency in English; 67% in math. Only about 10% of students from low-income families are proficient in both English and math. And of 100 students who enter 9th grade, only 12 will graduate from college.

While the numbers show upward movement, education reformers and some groups said such incremental climbs are far too small and do not address the large gaps in student academic proficiency levels.

“At this rate of improvement, the children now in kindergarten will be 65 years old before every kid in Los Angeles can read,” said Seth Litt, executive director of the local advocacy group Parent Revolution. “Are we OK to live in a city where poor children, where black children, where Latinx children do not have a chance of success?”

Yet Beutner was emphatic about the steps forward.

“By traditional standards, we’d say it was an extraordinary year, thanks to 60,000 hardworking men and women,” he said in an interview before the speech. “Everything that we wanted to see go up, went up. Everything we wanted to see be reduced was reduced.”

He noted that the year was especially challenging because of labor unrest that culminated in a six-day teachers’ strike in January.

Other areas also showed incremental progress.

Suspension rates continued to go down, but the big drop was in previous years. The same holds true for the preliminary graduation rate increase from 77.3% to 78.1%, with the biggest leaps in earlier years. And underlying questions remain about both statistics. Many teachers and some principals complain about discipline issues arising from the drop in suspensions. Also, the district has never deeply examined questions that arose about the rigor of credit recovery courses that propelled graduation rates.

Chronic absenteeism is down, but this was essentially the drop from an upward spike of the previous year: In the first semester of 2016, 12.7% of students were frequently absent from school. The following year the number rose to 13.2%. Last year, it was back to the 2016 level of 12.7%.

Litt expressed disappointment.

“I didn’t hear much of a plan,” he said. “It looks like the superintendent has become a true believer in incrementalism.”

Litt’s organization is funded in part by philanthropists who had enthusiastically greeted the selection of Beutner, a businessman with no experience running a school or school district. Beutner was widely regarded as a member of their tribe in school reform, someone willing to make tough and monumental decisions against status quo interest groups.

On Thursday, Beutner warned against such thinking.

“L.A. Unified is a complex organization,” he told administrators. For students, families, teachers and principals, “disruption is not what they need. They need stability and continuity. ... Dramatic plans have not worked elsewhere and they will not work in L.A. Unified.”

He added: “Our schools should not be test kitchens with the recipe changing every 24 months.”

In that tone, Beutner sounded a lot like recent Supt. Ramon C. Cortines, who retired in 2015. Cortines was widely regarded as a capable administrator, but criticized by some reform advocates as “not moving fast enough.”

Beutner said the mission ahead was like the war on poverty or the goal of putting a man on the moon — people needed to be in it for the long haul.

“It is time for our moonshot in public education,” Beutner said. “There will be doubters just as there were in the ’60s.”

Beutner did not lay out a specific plan or goal as his moonshot, but it’s clear he’s pushing in some specific directions.

He has embraced a decentralization plan that is supposed to bring decisions and resources closer to schools. That thrust is strongly supported by school board President Richard Vladovic, whose vote was key in hiring Beutner and whose support remains crucial to Beutner keeping his job.

Beutner also emphasized the need for vastly improved funding to counteract the effects of poverty. It’s become a familiar theme for Beutner and it also aligns closely with the thinking of board member Jackie Goldberg. She won a special election to fill a vacant board seat and is expected to exert an outsized influence on the board.

It didn’t come up Thursday, but Beutner is skeptical about another district plan currently in its final stages of development: a system to rate schools on a scale of 1 to 5. That effort is strongly supported by board member Nick Melvoin. Melvoin was part of a narrow board majority elected with substantial financial backing from advocates for charter schools.

Melvoin’s priorities extend well beyond supporting charter schools, but he is generally associated with those pushing for more rapid change. Melvoin was among those who had pressed for hiring Beutner, but his influence has waned somewhat with Goldberg’s election in May.

In contrast, Goldberg’s arrival means that unions representing teachers and administrators are likely to have a louder voice. Goldberg was greeted enthusiastically when board members were introduced Thursday.

After the speech, administrators said they were generally encouraged because Beutner promised to cut the red tape they deal with and seemed to appreciate their efforts.