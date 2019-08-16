Man suspected of taking elderly mom in Bellflower standoff

Authorities are in a standoff at an apartment in the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower with a man suspected of kidnapping his elderly mother from a nursing home in Reno.

Reno police said Sue Hillygus, 80, was taken from the home Aug. 9 by her son, Roger Hillygus, although he isn’t her guardian.

The woman has severe dementia.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went to a Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the man is considered armed and dangerous.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that another man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He’s identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff in Mineral County, Nevada. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

