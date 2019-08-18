Remembering the work of journalist K. Connie Kang

L.A. Times reporter K. Connie Kang conducts an interview at a Koreatown supermarket.

(Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)

Longtime journalist K. Connie Kang died last week at 76. Kang grew up in Japan after her family fled North Korea, and she is considered the first Korean woman reporter in the United States. She worked for the Times from 1992 to 2008, covering L.A.'s Asian communities and, later, religion.