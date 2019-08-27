Ex-Fullerton policeman secretly filmed up a student’s skirt while on duty, prosecutors say

A former Fullerton police school resource officer who authorities allege secretly videotaped and photographed up a high school student’s skirt while on duty was charged Monday with disorderly conduct.

While investigating a separate case last year, Fullerton detectives received complaints that one of their officers, Jose Anthony Paez, was acting inappropriately while on duty. The department launched an internal affairs probe into Paez’s conduct and he was reassigned to desk duty, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The investigation focused on Paez’s on-duty interaction with the public over the last five years, according to the department.

Investigators discovered several photos and video clips taken on Paez’s personal cellphone in November 2017 that were shot up the skirt of a 16-year-old high school student, prosecutors said. The photos were allegedly taken while Paez was conducting a police investigation on school grounds, prosecutors said.

After their investigation, detectives presented the case to the Orange County district attorney’s office for possible criminal charges. Authorities have not revealed the name of the high school where the incident allegedly occurred.

Paez’s employment with the Fullerton Police Department ended in May, according to a statement from the department.

“We fully support the decision by our District Attorney to file charges in this case. All Fullerton Police Department employees understand the high expectations of the profession of policing and support accountability when those expectations are not met,” Fullerton Police Chief Bob Dunn said in a statement.

Paez faces a maximum of one year in Orange County Jail if he’s convicted of the misdemeanor charge. He has not been arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2.