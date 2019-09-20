Students speak their minds at global climate strike in L.A.: ‘There is no Planet B’

Cindy Tong, 14, San Gabriel

Cindy took a bus from San Gabriel alone to Pershing Square on Friday to attend her first ever protest. She held up a sign with a quote from Greta , the climate activist, and said she was skipping school without permission for the first time.

“It affects, like, so many people and so many species ; if we don’t take care of it we have nothing left,” she said.

She tries to push her family to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. She takes utensils to school and encourages her parents to use reusable water bottles. She is trying to be vegetarian and eat whole foods to avoid unnecessary packaging. Her mom doesn’t mind most of the changes, Cindy said. The upside? “It gets me to eat more vegetables,” she said.

But this freshman at San Gabriel High school said she is most worried about the effects of extreme weather shifts.

“I don’t want the weather to be so extreme that we can’t live on the Earth anymore,” she said.