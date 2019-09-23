Climate change protest snarls traffic on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

Climate change activists blocked Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Monday evening, disrupting traffic in the area, authorities said.
The protest began shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A video taken at the scene shows a few dozen protesters with Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Amoeba Music, the iconic Hollywood music store, with several officers standing in the street.
This story will be updated.
Climate change protests have about 40-50 gathered (maybe fewer) at the intersection off Cahuenga and Sunset Blvd in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/LdJ1XkUc3V— Matthew Kang (@mattatouille) September 24, 2019