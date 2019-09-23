Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Climate change protest snarls traffic on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

Climate protest
Dozens gather in front of CNN at Sunset and Cahuenga to call attention to the network’s coverage of climate change.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben PostonStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
6:54 PM
Climate change activists blocked Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Monday evening, disrupting traffic in the area, authorities said.

The protest began shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A video taken at the scene shows a few dozen protesters with Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Amoeba Music, the iconic Hollywood music store, with several officers standing in the street.

This story will be updated.

Ben Poston
Ben Poston is an investigative reporter specializing in data at the Los Angeles Times.
