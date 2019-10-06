Greeting card sent to jail inmate had a surprise inside: black tar heroin

You can say a lot with a greeting card.

Thanks, Mom, for everything you did for me.

You’re the greatest, Dad.

Thanks for bringing dip to the party, Karen.

Turns out you can also conceal methamphetamine and heroin inside them.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department discovered a greeting card last month containing black tar heroin inside one of the county’s jails.

Authorities said the greeting card was addressed to, and intended for, Pierre Cambrelen, a 36-year-old Ontario resident incarcerated for an unrelated crime.

“The heroin was elaborately concealed within the greeting card in an attempt to pass it through detection during the inmate mail screening process,” authorities said in a news release.

After the hallmark of their alleged work was discovered, Jessica Gomez, 34, of Ontario, and Heather Christy, 29, of Montclair, were arrested Oct. 1 on suspicion of conspiracy to send narcotics into a jail facility.

Authoritiessaid the duo was “responsible for manufacturing methamphetamine and heroin-laced greeting cards with the intention of mailing them to Cambrelen and other inmates in San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department custody.”

Gomez and Christy are being held on $100,000 bail each. Cambrelen, who is being held without bail for unrelated charges, faces additional charges.