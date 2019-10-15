From the Archives: Navy searchlights illuminate San Pedro night

U.S. Navy searchlights illuminate low clouds during the conclusion of the annual four-day festival in San Pedro. Two hundred searchlights from 34 naval vessels participated in the 30-minute program.

Oct. 13, 1935: About 200 searchlights fill the sky from the U.S. naval vessels in San Pedro Bay. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

At 6:45 p.m., a boat parade proceeded down the main channel in San Pedro. According to the Los Angeles Times, the craft depicted “history and development of shipping on the Pacific.”

At 8 p.m., the Navy ships began their searchlight display.

Oct. 13, 1935: Low clouds are illuminated by U.S. Navy searchlights in San Pedro Bay. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

During the 30-minute display by the U.S. Navy searchlights, the lights were held stationary for 10 minutes to allow photographers to capture the scene.