From the archives: Read The Times’ coverage of the Orange County murders

In fall 2013, women began disappearing from the streets of Santa Ana. Read more about the cases that inspired Christopher Goffard’s new podcast, “Detective Trapp.”
1Accused as a serial killer and facing the possibility of the death penalty, Steven Dean Gordon fired his public defender and insisted on representing himself.
2Old-fashioned detective work and high-tech data gathering led investigators to track down the two men now charged with killing at least four female prostitutes who were swept off the streets of Orange County, according to grand jury testimony.
3Tears formed on the edges of Jodi Estepp’s eyes as she stared at the stiff quilt covering the bed inside Room 217 at the Anaheim Lodge Motel.
4Police will begin searching Orange County landfills in a hunt for the bodies of three women authorities say they believe were killed by two registered sex offenders charged with raping and murdering women who vanished.
5An Oklahoma nonprofit that works with sex workers said they had frequent contact with Jarrae Nykkole Estepp in 2012, when she was featured in several videos of street life posted on YouTube and elsewhere.
6A woman found dead on a conveyor belt at an Anaheim trash collection center was probably dumped in a garbage can or bin and then delivered to the plant by a trash truck, authorities said.