Interstate 5 through the Grapevine closed by snow as new storm pounds Southern California

Interstate 5 through the Grapevine was closed Thursday morning amid heavy snow as a second winter storm moved into Southern California for Thanksgiving.

Showers and possible thunderstorms were on tap for the Southland, with rain and snow continuing in Northern California.

Interstate 5 through the Cajon Pass was closed around 4 a.m., with Caltrans urging motorists to use Highway 101 instead. Because the 101 in California never gets too high in elevation, it generally doesn’t get the amount of snow that could force a road closure.

Travelers driving between the Bay Area and Los Angeles can take the 101 the entire way and avoid the 5 completely.

“Priority will be to assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side, followed by clearing the roadway for continued use as soon as possible,” the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Up to six inches of snow was forecast for the pass. Snow levels were expected to plunge below 2,000 feet.

Wednesday’s downpours were not always long-lasting, but they could be intense. Record rainfall for the day was reported in a few spots including Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Maria and Lancaster, which had 0.43 inches.



As this storm fades by Friday, a new winter storm is expected to start hitting Northern and Central California on Saturday and persist through the busy Sunday travel day through Tuesday.

It could hit Southern California by next Wednesday and Thursday.

But instead of it coming as a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska, this storm is expected to be fueled by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture coming from the west — long plumes of water vapor that can pour over from the Pacific Ocean through California. As a result, there’s going to be a lot of precipitation, but it’s still too early to pinpoint exactly where this rain and snow will be funneled.

“It’s kind of like a fire hose, which is hard to control. Right now, we’re confident that there’s going to be rain, and a lot of it, on Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Where the heaviest precipitation is going to be is still uncertain,” said Carolina Walbrun, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Depending where the atmospheric river hits, there could be concerns about mudslides for recently burned areas, such as the Kincade fire area of northern Sonoma County, which burned through very steep terrain. “If that fire hose aims toward that burn scar, we’re going to have some issues,” Walbrun said.

In Southern California, the atmospheric river could bring a good soaking of rain to the L.A. area by Wednesday or Thursday, said Rich Thompson, meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard office.