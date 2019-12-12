Ex-Clippers player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis pleads no contest in nightclub altercation

Former Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery in connection with an altercation with another man outside a West Hollywood club last year, prosecutors said Thursday.

Davis was ordered to pay $104,479 in restitution and complete 320 hours of community labor over the next year, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He entered his plea Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged that Davis, 33, slammed a man into a wall near a club in the 600 block of North Robertson Boulevard on April 8, 2018. He was arrested by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies several weeks later and released on bail.

The Tarzana resident had initially faced a maximum of up to seven years in prison. If he completes his community service and breaks no other laws, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor when he’s sentenced on Dec. 15, 2020, prosecutors said.

Davis played in the NBA for eight years and was a rookie on the 2008 Boston Celtics team that defeated the Lakers to win the NBA championship. After a stint with the Orlando Magic, he spent two seasons with the Clippers before ending his basketball career.

Weeks before the nightclub altercation, in February 2018, Davis was arrested in Maryland and later charged with drug distribution after police said they found about 4½ ounces of marijuana and $92,000 in cash in his hotel room. This past February, he agreed to pay a $15,000 fine to avoid jail time and have his case dismissed.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.