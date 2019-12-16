Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
It’s a boy! And a boy and a girl. California assemblywoman announces triplets

Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes talks with Assemblyman Rudy Salas
Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes talks with Assemblyman Rudy Salas at the state Capitol in August.
(Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Dec. 16, 2019
1:48 PM
SACRAMENTO — 

California Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes has given birth to two boys and a girl, becoming the state’s first legislator to have triplets while in office, her office announced Monday.

The triplets were born last week, and mother and babies are all in good health, Cervantes’ office said.

“We look forward to celebrating the holidays with the three newest additions to our family,” Cervantes said in a statement thanking doctors, family and friends. “At this time, we ask for your prayers and well wishes.”

Cervantes is the fourth state legislator to give birth while serving, her office said.

There was no word on when she would return to the state Capitol.

A Democrat, Cervantes represents Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Norco and portions of Riverside.

