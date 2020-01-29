Oxnard police officer killed when truck collides with his motorcycle

A 45-year-old Oxnard police officer was killed Wednesday afternoon shortly after leaving work when his motorcycle and a semi truck collided.

About 4 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision on Third Street near Campton Drive and soon found their colleague, Officer Nathan Martin, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Martin, a 20-year veteran of the Oxnard Police Department, was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

“It is a terrible and dark day for everyone here at the city of Oxnard and the Oxnard Police Department,” Police Chief Scott Whitney said at a news conference. "... Several of the first responders on scene were close personal friends of Officer Martin and are obviously devastated.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

According to preliminary information, Martin was on his personal motorcycle riding eastbound on Third Street, less than a mile from the station, when the truck turned in front of him, Whitney said. Authorities have not yet determined whether the truck driver violated traffic laws.

“Clearly you don’t have the right to turn in front of oncoming traffic,” Whitney said.

Whitney said he did not believe the driver was in custody.

Martin held several assignments while an officer on the force, including as a patrol officer, property crimes investigator and traffic officer. He was most recently assigned as a school resource officer at Hueneme High School.

Martin is survived by his wife and three children. His brother, Tom, was also an Oxnard police officer.

“He was a good man, he worked hard for the city,” Police Chief Scott Whitney said at a news conference. “He was committed to his job. ... The students at Hueneme High School loved him. The faculty loved him. We know that they’re going to take it hard tomorrow.”

