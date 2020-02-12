Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Cal State San Marcos executives leave university on eve of critical audit

Cal State San Marcos
Michael Schroder, who was the dean of extended learning, is no longer with the university.
(Cal State San Marcos)
By Gary Robbins
Deborah Sullivan Brennan
Feb. 12, 2020
10:17 PM
Share

Cal State San Marcos announced Wednesday that two key executives have left the university, the interim provost has resigned his position, and the dean of graduate studies is on administrative leave.

The changes come as the California State University system is preparing to release an audit that examines how and why top CSUSM officials used university funds for first-class flights and five-star hotels, exceeding spending limits.

The spending also has drawn the ire of CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt, who said in a public address last week, “I need you to know that this is unacceptable, and this is not what we are about.

“Moving forward, we are hitting the reset button on our cultural drift.”

Advertisement

The university said Wednesday that Mike Schroder, the dean of extended learning, and Beth Schroder, the senior director of philanthropy, are no longer with the university.

The campus also said that Kamel Hadded, the school’s interim provost, has resigned that position and will go on academic retreat before returning to the faculty next fall. Additionally, Wesley Shultz, the dean of graduate studies, is now on administrative leave, the university said.

“Due to privacy concerns, I’m not able to go into the details surrounding these personnel actions,” Margaret Chantung, associate vice president/communications, said in a statement to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “However, we do expect the CSU Audit and Advisory Services investigation to be made public by the end of the week.”

Watchdog
Cal State San Marcos students protest dean’s travel spending
Cal State San Marcos Protest Dean Michael Schroder
Watchdog
Cal State San Marcos students protest dean’s travel spending
Lunchtime demonstration drew sparse but angry crowd

Advertisement

Neufeldt could not be reached for comment.

The controversy began in June 2019 after CSUSM received an anonymous tip that one of the school’s executives had engaged in excessive spending.

Neufeldt took office a month later and launched an audit, which led to a larger CSU audit that will be released this week.

The Union-Tribune Watchdog team undertook an investigation in 2019 that revealed questionable spending by CSUSM officials, including Schroder. Documents showed that he had taken chauffeured limousine rides, booked luxury resort stays and purchased expensive meals, including a $110 steak.

The U-T investigation also raised questions about spending by Karen Haynes, the university’s former president. Among other things, Kaynes used university funds for a $760-a-night luxury hotel stay, as well as expensive food and wine.

The investigation also showed that Haynes spent $731 to pay for a chauffeured sedan ride to and from Los Angeles International Airport for an education trip to South Africa in 2018.

Neufeldt addressed the spending issue last Thursday in a public speech, announcing that the school was updating its travel policies and guidelines to prevent potential abuse of travel funds.

“I have to openly acknowledge that there have been a few instances that can’t be excused as mere clerical oversight,“ Neufeldt said.

Advertisement

“We are seeing trends where travelers frequently purchase upgraded airfare or select hotels where the lodging costs exceed the maximum rates. In some rare cases, I’ve seen things that are simply inexcusable.”

San Diego Union-Tribune reporters Jeff McDonald and Morgan Cook contributed to this report.

CaliforniaEducation
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Robbins
Follow Us
Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.
Deborah Sullivan Brennan
Follow Us
Deborah Brennan joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2012 as an environment reporter. She writes about air quality, water supply, marine protection, wildlife and endangered species. She has previously covered environment, local government and higher education for the North County Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News and other Southern California newspapers. She earned a master’s in journalism from U.C. Berkeley.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement