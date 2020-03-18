Ex-clerk admits stealing more than $700,000 from Orange County school

A woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost $710,000 while working as a clerk at an Orange County high school, records show.

Cynthia Marie Campbell, 64, of Midway was sentenced Friday to 14 years in state prison after entering her plea to 222 felony counts of misappropriation or embezzlement of monies by a public officer with sentencing enhancement allegations of aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.

Prosecutors accused Campbell, a former student finance clerk at Esperanza High School in Anaheim, stole approximately $709,084 from the Associated Student Body over a five-year period before she retired in 2017, prosecutors said.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District discovered that the funds were missing during an audit, authorities said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Campbell took the money by writing checks to herself, her dead mother and her husband.

Campbell was employed by the school district from about February 1998 until her retirement, according to Anaheim Police Det. John Azze.

City News Service contributed to this report.