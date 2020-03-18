Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Ex-clerk admits stealing more than $700,000 from Orange County school

A former clerk at Esperanza High School in Anaheim has pleaded guilty to charges that she stole more than $700,000 from the Associated Student Body, records show.
(Google)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
9:56 AM
A woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost $710,000 while working as a clerk at an Orange County high school, records show.

Cynthia Marie Campbell, 64, of Midway was sentenced Friday to 14 years in state prison after entering her plea to 222 felony counts of misappropriation or embezzlement of monies by a public officer with sentencing enhancement allegations of aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.

Prosecutors accused Campbell, a former student finance clerk at Esperanza High School in Anaheim, stole approximately $709,084 from the Associated Student Body over a five-year period before she retired in 2017, prosecutors said.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District discovered that the funds were missing during an audit, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Campbell took the money by writing checks to herself, her dead mother and her husband.

Campbell was employed by the school district from about February 1998 until her retirement, according to Anaheim Police Det. John Azze.

City News Service contributed to this report.

CaliforniaOrange County
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
