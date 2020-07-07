40,000 pounds of pork roasted when big rig catches fire in San Diego

More than 40,000 pounds of pork were charred in San Diego when a big rig hauling the raw meat caught fire on westbound Interstate 8 in the community of Lakeside on Monday, authorities said.

Lakeside fire officials said the big rig’s brakes overheated, sparking the fire, which spread to the tires and then the semi-trailer. The driver was not injured.

The fire, which was reported about 11:35 a.m. between Los Coches and Lake Jennings Park roads, caused traffic to back up for miles into the afternoon while firefighters put out the flames and cleaned up the mess. Westbound lanes were closed on and off into the late afternoon.

The trailer, which had been hauling about 41,000 pounds of pork, was a total loss, Lakeside Fire Protection District Division Chief John Hisaw said.

“It’s about lunchtime, so as they pulled up here, the guys are already getting hungry now,” Hisaw told OnScene TV as firefighters doused the meat to put out hot spots.