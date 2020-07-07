Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

40,000 pounds of pork roasted when big rig catches fire in San Diego

The fire on westbound Interstate 8 caused traffic to back up for miles into the afternoon

By David Hernandez
July 7, 2020
1:10 PM
LAKESIDE  — 

More than 40,000 pounds of pork were charred in San Diego when a big rig hauling the raw meat caught fire on westbound Interstate 8 in the community of Lakeside on Monday, authorities said.

Lakeside fire officials said the big rig’s brakes overheated, sparking the fire, which spread to the tires and then the semi-trailer. The driver was not injured.

The fire, which was reported about 11:35 a.m. between Los Coches and Lake Jennings Park roads, caused traffic to back up for miles into the afternoon while firefighters put out the flames and cleaned up the mess. Westbound lanes were closed on and off into the late afternoon.

The trailer, which had been hauling about 41,000 pounds of pork, was a total loss, Lakeside Fire Protection District Division Chief John Hisaw said.

“It’s about lunchtime, so as they pulled up here, the guys are already getting hungry now,” Hisaw told OnScene TV as firefighters doused the meat to put out hot spots.

California
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

