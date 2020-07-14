Burglary suspect found hiding in Simi Valley in his underwear, police say

A 35-year-old man was arrested this week wearing nothing but his underwear after a Simi Valley resident called police to report that the man was trying to break into his home.

Officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of Hi Drive early Sunday after the resident reported that he was watching his security camera and saw a man trying to enter his window. When officers arrived, they found clothing that had been left outside.

Authorities searched the area and found a man, later identified as Matthew Rey Scott, hiding in the neighborhood in his underwear. Scott ran from officers before he was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted burglary, evading and a community release violation, police said.

Police did not specify the circumstances surrounding the alleged community release violation. As of Tuesday, Scott remained in Ventura County Jail in lieu of $135,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether Scott has an attorney.