Heat watch issued for much of Southern California this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of Southern California this weekend, forecasting that temperatures may near record highs throughout the area.

Strong pressure pushing west into the Four Corners region over the coming days “will bring us our heat wave,” according to Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“There’s a potential we can have some dangerous heat developing, with heat illness and heat stroke issues,” Hall said.

The watch will be in effect Friday morning through Monday evening, with high temperatures expected to range from 95 to 108 degrees. Friday is predicted to be the hottest day in much of the coastal and valley areas, while temperatures in the mountains will probably peak on Saturday, Hall said. Temperatures overnight are expected in the 70s and lower 80s.

The heat wave may elevate fire risk, Hall said.

Officials advised that residents drink fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and check in with relatives and neighbors. They warned that young children and pets should not be left alone in cars, because the inside of vehicles can reach deadly temperatures within minutes in hot weather.