California

What happens when California eviction moratoriums expire? Ask our reporters

Join us Wednesday 8/19 at 6 p.m. to talk with reporters Liam Dillon, Erika Smith and Andrew Khouri about covering evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug. 13, 2020
7:43 PM
More than 5 million renters in California could lose their homes after state courts again begin processing evictions on Sept. 1. After the coronavirus pandemic spurred millions of job losses, federal, state and local governments imposed eviction moratoriums and financial assistance programs to protect tenants. But those protections are expiring, and an “eviction cliff” is near.

Reporters Liam Dillon and Andrew Khouri have covered housing and evictions in California throughout the pandemic and will join columnist Erika Smith for a live video event Wednesday to discuss the coming eviction cliff.

They’ll be live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook at 6 p.m. to answer your questions about their reporting on California’s biggest housing issues.

Share your questions ahead of time in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Here’s our recent coverage of the eviciton cliff:

Housing & Homelessness

Eviction protections are expiring. What does this mean for struggling California tenants?

LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 1, 2020: Members of the Los Angeles Tenants Union and their supporters hold a demonstration at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 to demand rent forgiveness for the month of April due to the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

Eviction protections are expiring. What does this mean for struggling California tenants?

Expanded federal jobless benefits and an eviction moratorium have expired. And the biggest state protection against evictions could go away this month.

California

Column: Facing a wave of evictions, California is about to make thousands of kids homeless

EL MONTE, CA - MARCH 29: Ian Jameson (left) of El Monte organized a gathering of tenant rights activists at the El Monte City Hall to demand that the El Monte City Council pass an eviction moratorium barring all evictions during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in El Monte, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: Facing a wave of evictions, California is about to make thousands of kids homeless

In weeks, as many as 1 million families across California may be at risk of being forced out of their homes, pushed off the ‘eviction cliff.’

Eviction protections are expiring. What does this mean for struggling California tenants?

Housing & Homelessness

Tenants keeping up rent payments during pandemic, but wave of evictions could loom

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 10, 2020: Jose Avarez-Castillo, 21, is photographed outside his apartment that he shares with six other roommates in Westwood. Castillo, a UCLA student who lost two on-campus jobs in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak has been using expanded unemployment to cover his rent. He doesn't know how he is going to keep up with rent if the benefit goes away. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

Tenants keeping up rent payments during pandemic, but wave of evictions could loom

Unemployment insurance is helping many pay the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those benefits may soon expire, triggering a wave of evictions.
Housing & Homelessness

Despite protections, landlords seek to evict tenants in Black and Latino areas of South L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Claudia Mendez, 42, was living in her apartment and quarantining because she had the coronavirus, the landlord locked her out and removed her belonging, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Potential illegal evictions during the coronavirus pandemic which have been concentrated, per the data in South LA neighborhoods. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

Despite protections, landlords seek to evict tenants in Black and Latino areas of South L.A.

A Times analysis shows that LA landlords are attempting to evict tenants despite rules barring such actions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Housing & Homelessness

You can skip mortgage payments for up to a year. Many fear what comes after that

SAN JACINTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28, 2020: Arene Pineda of San Jacinto tried to apply for a mortgage forbearance program because she and her husband lost work during the coronavirus pandemic on April 28, 2020 in San Jacinto, California. Fearing she'd have to pay a lump sum, she decided not to seek help. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

You can skip mortgage payments for up to a year. Many fear what comes after that

Millions of homeowners have signed up for mortgage forbearance programs. But there is confusion and concern over how they will pay back what they owe.

Housing & Homelessness

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Black housing crisis gets worse

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 10, 2020. Veronica Sance, 60, lives in an apartment in the Crenshaw District and is worried about paying her rent after she was fired for what she said was discriminatory reasons, including complaints white workers made about her "tone." (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Black housing crisis gets worse

Black Americans struggled with unaffordable housing before the coronavirus crisis and now face heightened risk of homelessness as the economy turns.

California

