What happens when California eviction moratoriums expire? Ask our reporters
Join us Wednesday 8/19 at 6 p.m. to talk with reporters Liam Dillon, Erika Smith and Andrew Khouri about covering evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 5 million renters in California could lose their homes after state courts again begin processing evictions on Sept. 1. After the coronavirus pandemic spurred millions of job losses, federal, state and local governments imposed eviction moratoriums and financial assistance programs to protect tenants. But those protections are expiring, and an “eviction cliff” is near.
Reporters Liam Dillon and Andrew Khouri have covered housing and evictions in California throughout the pandemic and will join columnist Erika Smith for a live video event Wednesday to discuss the coming eviction cliff.
They’ll be live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook at 6 p.m. to answer your questions about their reporting on California’s biggest housing issues.
Share your questions ahead of time in the comments at the bottom of this article.
Here’s our recent coverage of the eviciton cliff:
Eviction protections are expiring. What does this mean for struggling California tenants?
Expanded federal jobless benefits and an eviction moratorium have expired. And the biggest state protection against evictions could go away this month.
Column: Facing a wave of evictions, California is about to make thousands of kids homeless
In weeks, as many as 1 million families across California may be at risk of being forced out of their homes, pushed off the ‘eviction cliff.’
Tenants keeping up rent payments during pandemic, but wave of evictions could loom
Unemployment insurance is helping many pay the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those benefits may soon expire, triggering a wave of evictions.
Despite protections, landlords seek to evict tenants in Black and Latino areas of South L.A.
A Times analysis shows that LA landlords are attempting to evict tenants despite rules barring such actions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
You can skip mortgage payments for up to a year. Many fear what comes after that
Millions of homeowners have signed up for mortgage forbearance programs. But there is confusion and concern over how they will pay back what they owe.
Black Americans struggled with unaffordable housing before the coronavirus crisis and now face heightened risk of homelessness as the economy turns.
More Coverage
